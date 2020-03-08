Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,321 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.50% of Ambarella worth $30,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 115.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ambarella by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $36,094.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,558.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $192,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 930,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,379,055.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,808 shares of company stock valued at $724,919 in the last ninety days. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average of $58.35. Ambarella Inc has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $57.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

