Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 155,707 Shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 155,707 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.48% of CAE worth $33,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in CAE by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 67,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of CAE by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 42,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter worth $5,210,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CAE by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

CAE opened at $24.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Cae Inc has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

