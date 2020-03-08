Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 16,138 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,138 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of Marathon Petroleum worth $36,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,484.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 113,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,518,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $19,171,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MPC. ValuEngine lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.