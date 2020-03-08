Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 243,665 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 243,665 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.85% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $55,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACAD opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The firm had revenue of $98.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 105,479 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $4,689,596.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 14,521 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $732,729.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $814,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,000 shares of company stock worth $7,631,986 over the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

