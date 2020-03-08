Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 273,364 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,364 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.69% of Wayfair worth $58,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,032 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $437,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,651 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $151,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,534.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,566. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Wayfair from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wayfair from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.66.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $173.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.78.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

