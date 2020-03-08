Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 28,111 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,111 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.27% of PerkinElmer worth $28,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $712,962,000 after purchasing an additional 721,797 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 447.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 509,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,490,000 after purchasing an additional 416,635 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,457,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,665,000 after purchasing an additional 272,310 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,518,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,511,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,863,000 after purchasing an additional 205,849 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKI. UBS Group increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Shares of PKI opened at $83.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.83 and a 200-day moving average of $90.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

