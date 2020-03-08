ATC Coin (ATCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 54.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $1,956.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 67.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007518 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 378,559,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com.

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

