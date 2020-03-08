Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 241,228 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Atmos Energy worth $67,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 31,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy stock opened at $111.25 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $98.66 and a 12 month high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATO. UBS Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.82.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.