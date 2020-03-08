AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,838 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 2.5% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after buying an additional 324,493 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,032,000 after buying an additional 338,283 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after buying an additional 203,881 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after buying an additional 878,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,596,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,680,000 after buying an additional 1,370,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

Shares of T traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.03. 48,871,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,631,436. The company has a market cap of $266.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

