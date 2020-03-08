Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.96 Million

Equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) will announce sales of $49.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.20 million to $54.30 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $49.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $209.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.12 million to $217.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $310.69 million, with estimates ranging from $285.83 million to $349.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 463.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%.

ACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $3.75 to $3.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from to in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.43.

NYSE ACB opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.10. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 118,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

