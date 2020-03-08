Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Position Raised by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,754 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.80% of Avalara worth $45,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Barton Investment Management purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Avalara by 3,310.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 144,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other news, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $1,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,601.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $873,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 763,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,551,955.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,154 shares of company stock worth $8,082,473. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVLR opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average is $78.37. Avalara Inc has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.47 and a beta of 0.45.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.