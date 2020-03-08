Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) Given $20.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aviat Networks an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AVNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.82%. Research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aviat Networks stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 139.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Aviat Networks worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

