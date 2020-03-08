BaaSid (BAAS) Reaches Market Cap of $3.01 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. One BaaSid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BaaSid has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. BaaSid has a market cap of $3.01 million and $38,994.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,900,000,000 tokens. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info.

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

