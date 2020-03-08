Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock Position Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,219,375 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.13% of Ball worth $27,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ball by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 184,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Ball by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 523,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 63.7% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 700,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,975,000 after purchasing an additional 272,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 136.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of BLL stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.16.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $984,762.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 439,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,057,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,822 shares of company stock worth $3,534,875 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.01.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.