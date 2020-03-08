Banano Price Up 10% Over Last 7 Days (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Banano has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $627,273.00 and $3,127.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 3,090,428,164 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,490,706 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

