Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $101,903,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 10,236,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,428 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,752,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,639,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,954 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,040,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,699,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $233.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.12.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.