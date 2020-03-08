BANKEX (BKX) One Day Volume Hits $55,386.00

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. BANKEX has a market cap of $672,299.00 and approximately $55,386.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BANKEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, IDEX and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, BANKEX has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BANKEX Token Profile

BKX is a token. It launched on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BANKEX is blog.bankex.org. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BANKEX Token Trading

BANKEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Simex, Bittrex, IDEX, Hotbit and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

