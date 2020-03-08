Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Barings BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.1% annually over the last three years. Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 92.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $513.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 76.92%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

