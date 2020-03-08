Basic Attention Token Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002656 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Gate.io and Poloniex. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $346.77 million and $70.05 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,431,404,738 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, WazirX, Mercatox, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Koinex, Zebpay, IDCM, Upbit, GOPAX, Poloniex, DDEX, ZB.COM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Cobinhood, ChaoEX, Gate.io, AirSwap, IDEX, Liqui, CPDAX, BitBay, Bittrex, ABCC, Huobi, Ethfinex and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

