Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BTE opened at $0.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $489.23 million, a PE ratio of -79.65 and a beta of 2.56. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 1,420.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,469,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,644,000 after buying an additional 8,846,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,313,000. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Baytex Energy by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,752,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

