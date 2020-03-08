Beetle Coin (BEET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $33.94, $32.15 and $7.50. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $43,431.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056487 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 218,071,290 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

