Beetle Coin (BEET) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $43,431.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $24.43, $13.77 and $24.68. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $43,431.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056487 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 218,071,290 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $7.50, $20.33, $24.43, $24.68, $18.94, $5.60, $10.39, $33.94, $13.77, $32.15 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

