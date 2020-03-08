Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Brokerages expect that Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) will post $3.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.15 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $12.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $12.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.96 billion to $12.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BERY opened at $34.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

