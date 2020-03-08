Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $5.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.13). Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIG. ValuEngine lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra decreased their target price on Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $648.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at $831,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk purchased 1,850 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $50,061.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $2,276,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 9.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 12.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 129,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.