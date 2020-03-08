Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 714.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 160,320 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.61% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $67,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after buying an additional 156,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,330,000 after buying an additional 149,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $28,332,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $19,061,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after buying an additional 30,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.

BIO opened at $374.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.66 and a 1 year high of $413.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $376.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

