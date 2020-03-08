Birdchain One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,254.00 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Birdchain has a market cap of $119,190.00 and $8,254.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birdchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. In the last week, Birdchain has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

Birdchain's total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,633,338 tokens. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Birdchain

Birdchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

