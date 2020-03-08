BitCash Achieves Market Cap of $188,889.00 (BITC)

BitCash (CURRENCY:BITC) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. One BitCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. BitCash has a market cap of $188,889.00 and approximately $32,322.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCash has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About BitCash

BitCash is a coin. BitCash’s total supply is 21,386,148 coins and its circulating supply is 11,977,724 coins. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCash is /r/BitCashCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@BitCash.

BitCash Coin Trading

BitCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

