Bitcoin Fast Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTCF)

Bitcoin Fast (CURRENCY:BTCF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Bitcoin Fast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Fast has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin Fast has a market cap of $155,461.00 and $659.00 worth of Bitcoin Fast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Fast alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042062 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00070427 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000837 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,088.84 or 0.99789138 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00078176 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000770 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000458 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Bitcoin Fast

Bitcoin Fast (BTCF) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Fast’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,369,849 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Fast is bitcoinfast.co. Bitcoin Fast’s official Twitter account is @BitCoinFastTeam.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Fast

Bitcoin Fast can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Fast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Fast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Fast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Fast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Fast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.