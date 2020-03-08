Bitcoin Plus Price Reaches $3.16 on Exchanges (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $432,602.00 and approximately $23,964.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.16 or 0.00034628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008097 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004498 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001145 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000632 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 136,950 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.