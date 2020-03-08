Bitvolt Price Tops $0.0002 (VOLT)

Bitvolt (CURRENCY:VOLT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Bitvolt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitvolt has a market cap of $3,022.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitvolt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitvolt has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitvolt alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001247 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitvolt Profile

Bitvolt (VOLT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2017. Bitvolt’s total supply is 61,608,156 coins and its circulating supply is 16,588,056 coins. The official website for Bitvolt is bitvolt.co.

Buying and Selling Bitvolt

Bitvolt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitvolt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitvolt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitvolt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitvolt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitvolt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.