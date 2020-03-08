BlackCoin Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bleutrade and LiteBit.eu. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $15,226.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024397 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006265 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,813,786 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

