Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) is Prospera Financial Services Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,218 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group comprises 2.1% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Blackstone Group worth $27,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,322,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

BX traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,218,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.63%.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

