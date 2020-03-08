Blakecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $8,764.00 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $8,764.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.02539328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00760371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089976 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00576237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,156,020 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

