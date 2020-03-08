Blockmason Credit Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $170,198.00 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Upbit and Binance. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $170,198.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Token Trading

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Binance, HitBTC, Bittrex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

