BlockStamp Market Capitalization Achieves $15.73 Million (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $15.73 million and approximately $106,431.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00006568 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, TOKOK and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001059 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000487 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003661 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002092 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp's total supply is 33,797,278 coins and its circulating supply is 26,254,312 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp's official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

