Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Boeing by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $262.33. 12,851,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,546,457. The company has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a PE ratio of -218.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $249.80 and a 1-year high of $427.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.73 and its 200 day moving average is $346.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.