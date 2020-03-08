Bonpay (BON) Price Hits $0.0096 on Exchanges

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Bonpay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Mercatox and C-CEX. During the last week, Bonpay has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Bonpay has a total market capitalization of $108,134.00 and $2,772.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bonpay

Bonpay was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay.

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

