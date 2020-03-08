BonusCloud (BXC) Achieves Market Cap of $842,465.00

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One BonusCloud token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $842,465.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,996,647,404 tokens. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io.

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.