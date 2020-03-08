Bottos (BTO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $949,045.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Bottos has a market cap of $1.91 million and $949,045.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bottos has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Bottos token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LBank, Bibox and OTCBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, IDEX, CoinEgg, Bibox, Bit-Z, LBank, Gate.io and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

