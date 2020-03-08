botXcoin (BOTX) Market Capitalization Reaches $81.80 Million

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. botXcoin has a total market capitalization of $81.80 million and approximately $421,510.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One botXcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About botXcoin

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 tokens. botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com.

botXcoin Token Trading

botXcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

