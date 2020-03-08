BriaCoin (BRIA) Price Reaches $0.0400 on Major Exchanges

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded up 90.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded 99.8% higher against the dollar. BriaCoin has a total market capitalization of $29,710.00 and approximately $1,356.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BriaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BriaCoin alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,230.53 or 2.21772674 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000695 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00021012 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BriaCoin Profile

BriaCoin (BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com.

BriaCoin Coin Trading

BriaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BriaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BriaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BriaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.