Brokerages Anticipate Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.11 Billion

Brokerages expect Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) to post $11.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.15 billion and the lowest is $11.06 billion. Accenture reported sales of $10.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $46.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.99 billion to $46.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $49.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.76 billion to $49.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.61.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $178.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.81. Accenture has a 52 week low of $160.50 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The company has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.