Brokerages Anticipate Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Post $0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Endo International posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.15 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENDP. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Shares of Endo International stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,037,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,395. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 40,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

