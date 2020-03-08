Brokerages Anticipate Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Post $0.52 EPS

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Endo International posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.15 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENDP. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Shares of Endo International stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,037,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,395. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 40,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply