Brokerages Anticipate Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.82 Million

Brokerages expect that Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) will announce $68.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.97 million and the lowest is $68.20 million. Freshpet posted sales of $54.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year sales of $309.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $304.60 million to $313.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $383.24 million, with estimates ranging from $365.30 million to $394.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Freshpet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $70.95 on Friday. Freshpet has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,182.30 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $67,856.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Freshpet by 127.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,261 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 21.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 32.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

