Brokerages Anticipate HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.46. HomeStreet reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director James R. Mitchell bought 3,500 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $1,538,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1,283.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMST traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 374,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,814. The company has a market cap of $629.55 million, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.92. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

