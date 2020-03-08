Brokerages Anticipate Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.49 Million

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) to report $32.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.67 million and the lowest is $32.31 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $38.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $129.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.71 million to $130.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $139.80 million, with estimates ranging from $135.07 million to $144.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $421,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,114,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $225,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at $79,626,004.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,990 shares of company stock worth $77,018 and have sold 533,018 shares worth $2,890,567. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.70. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $5.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply