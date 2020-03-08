Brokerages Anticipate Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.49 Million

Brokerages expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) to report $32.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.67 million and the lowest is $32.31 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $38.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $129.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.71 million to $130.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $139.80 million, with estimates ranging from $135.07 million to $144.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $421,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,114,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $225,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at $79,626,004.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,990 shares of company stock worth $77,018 and have sold 533,018 shares worth $2,890,567. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.70. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $5.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

