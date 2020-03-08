Brokerages Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Post $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will announce $1.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.09. Chevron reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $8.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $7.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.69.

Chevron stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.32. 16,861,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,286,195. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.76 and a 200 day moving average of $115.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $182.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 36,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

