Brokerages Expect Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ earnings. Fortuna Silver Mines posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortuna Silver Mines.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

FSM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. 2,704,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.99 million, a P/E ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $4.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,584,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 1,961,754 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth $7,297,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1,223.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,492,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,379,709 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,560,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after buying an additional 873,368 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,578,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after buying an additional 528,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

