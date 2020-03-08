Brokerages Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $186.48 Million

Brokerages forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) will post sales of $186.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $188.40 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $161.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year sales of $900.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $896.00 million to $904.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $185.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $58.98 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $24,637,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

