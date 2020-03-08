Brokerages Expect FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) to announce sales of $23.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.00 million and the lowest is $22.70 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $22.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $96.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.20 million to $98.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $101.00 million, with estimates ranging from $100.20 million to $101.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FS Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,627. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $125,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,146 shares of company stock valued at $469,124 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $64.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

